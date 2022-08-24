Research Associate - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

1. Provide histological analysis and interpretation of clinical research materials and tissues from animal models. Careful documentation of findings, organising clinical data with scanned and annotated images.

2. Selection of cases and areas of interests for construction of tissue microarrays (TMAs); selection of areas of interests for spatial transciptomics profiling. Participate in the construction of TMAs and the running of the DSP equipment.

3. Work closely with clinicians, pathologists and researchers to coordinate and identify cases suitable for validation of experimental data; ensure that tissues retrieved meets with the researchers’ requirements

4. Assist researchers with pathological inputs for their research projects / publications; assist researchers in their preparation of protocols for tissue use for ethics approval, requests for tissues from TR or Department of Pathology NUH; and preparation/amendment of consent forms and patient information Pamphlet sheets as per clinical protocol guidelines

5. Assist researchers in the design of their multiplex staining approaches, selection of antibody panels and optimisation of staining protocols. Contribute to the daily running of the histology core services and to work towards improving existing protocols / processes when appropriate.

6. Perform any other tasks or duties as assigned by RO.



Qualifications

Qualifications: medical practitioner and holds specialist pathology qualifications (Local or Overseas)

Experience: Knowledge of basic laboratory techniques and practises, Substantial skill for histopathological diagnosis, able to identify and classify malignant cells/glands/areas independently, General understanding of machine learning, pattern recognition, and artificial intelligence will be an advantage

Skills and attributes: Able to think through scientific problems logically and critically , Proficient in spoken and written English, Computer proficiency – MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Good work attitude, good organisation skills, able to multi-task, Can work independently and as a team, Good interpersonal and communication skills, Can perform under pressure.