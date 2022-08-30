Research Fellow - A/Prof. Edward Chow's Lab

We seek a highly motivated and innovative postdoctoral fellow with the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Candidates should have PhD and/or MD degree with a strong background in molecular biology and cell biology. Prior experience with using mouse models or patient-derived organoids to study cancer and/or immunology are preferred.

Applications should include cover letter, curriculum vitae, publication list, information on years of experience in research and laboratory work, and names and contact information of 2 referees (email and telephone numbers). Please also include a summary of your research experience.

Please submit your application to A/Prof. Edward Kai-Hua Chow, [email protected].