Research Fellow - A/Prof. Edward Chow's Lab

Optimizing Immunotherapy Combinations Against Hepatocellular Carcinoma The immunotherapy combination of atezolizumab–bevacizumab (AtezoBev) has been recently approved as first-line therapy in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). As such, combinatorial immunotherapy has proven to be a promising approach towards treating HCC. However, the vast majority of HCC patients still do not benefit from AtezoBev with only 33.2% overall response (NEJM 2020). We have developed a complex system analytics platform that can identify optimal drug combinations in drug-resistant cancers and primary patient samples (Sci Trans Med 2018, Blood Cancer J 2020, JECCR 2022). By applying this platform towards HCC patient-derived avatars, we seek to develop optimized immunotherapy combinations as well as understand the molecular mechanisms that drive sensitivity and resistance to these combinations compared to AtezoBev in specific HCC subtypes.
We seek a highly motivated and innovative postdoctoral fellow with the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Candidates should have PhD and/or MD degree with a strong background in molecular biology and cell biology. Prior experience with using mouse models or patient-derived organoids to study cancer and/or immunology are preferred.
Applications should include cover letter, curriculum vitae, publication list, information on years of experience in research and laboratory work, and names and contact information of 2 referees (email and telephone numbers). Please also include a summary of your research experience.
Please submit your application to A/Prof. Edward Kai-Hua Chow, [email protected].