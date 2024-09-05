Weekly News Bites: Remote pig surgery, an axis-tilting impact, and when the sun’s “magic arts” vanished

In some remote locations, access to lifesaving surgeries can be difficult due to lower number of experts on-site. To help this, telemedicine aims to reach these areas. In a first, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in collaboration with Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), successfully performed an endoscopy on a living pig from almost 10,000 kms away.

Solar panels are a great option for renewable energy, but it can be hard to grow things in the shade cast underneath them. This is why researchers from Osaka University created organic solar cells that allow blue and red light, crucial for crop growth, to pass through. The technology includes a photovoltaic device based on a material that absorbs green light.

Researchers from the University of Hyogo, the Museum of Nature and Human Activities, and Okayama University of Science have discovered a new genus and species of ceratopsian dinosaur in Japan. This 110-million-year-old find is in great condition and resembles some North American relatives, suggesting that these types of dinosaurs migrated from Asia.

Furrowed patterns on the surface of Jupiter’s largest moon suggest that it was hit by a massive asteroid. This asteroid was almost 200 miles across and created a crater of almost 1,000 miles wide. New research from Kobe University says that the force of the impact may have been so great that it shifted the moon’s axis.

Astronomers from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan discovered that the ancient Hindu text, the Rig Veda, references a total solar eclipse. This event, described as the sun losing its “magic arts”, seemed to have taken place around 6,000 years ago making it the oldest known mention of an eclipse.