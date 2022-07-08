Weekly News Bites: Zero-waste poultry meat, artificial gravity, and cloning mice.

New methods of poultry processing developed by Nanyang Technological University and Leong Hup can both reduce waste and boost production of lab-grown meat. The feathers can be turned into sturdy meat trays and the blood can be turned into a serum that helps meat cells grow.

Want to live on the moon or even on Mars? Kyoto University and Kajima have announced a project that could make that a reality. The teams will design residential facilities with artificial gravity that could allow humans to live in low-gravity extraterrestrial environments.

Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China have developed a highly sensitive device that can measure complex changes in the air using a laser. These accurate measurements can be used to improve aerospace and high-speed train safety. The device has even observed vortexes could occur at the tail of a high-speed train which have never been captured previously.

An AI tool, “Pivot”, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras can predict cancer-causing genes. The tool uses supervised learning to analyze genetic information such as mutations, expression, and variation and can be used for personalized diagnoses.

An organoid (a small group of tissues that functions as an organ) made from a portion of the large bowel has been successfully transplanted into a patient with ulcerative colitis. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University used cultured mucous membranes to try and treat ulcerative colitis and hope that they can use this technology for other digestive diseases.

Scientists from Yamanashi University have cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells. This new method allows genetic material to be stored cheaply and is more accessible and thus could provide a solution to conservationists trying to revive and protect endangered species.