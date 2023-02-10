Weekly News Bites: Swimming drones, cloned cows, and smarter shoes

Many drones have suffered the unfortunate fate of falling into water and breaking, to their owner’s dismay. A new design by the Chinese University of Hong Kong allows their drone to both fly in the air and swim underwater. The team designed each motor to be capable of maneuvering in both air and water, opening up more opportunities to explore and research areas difficult for humans to access.

A team including NTT Docomo, Keio University, and the Nagoya institute of Technology has developed “sensation sharing” technology. The haptic device can sense a person’s touch or a material like fabric or clay and transfer that sensation to another person. The team plan to use 6G to make sure that the vibrations are in sync with footage shown and hope that this will allow wider access to artisan skills and techniques.

Scientists from the Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology have successfully cloned “super” cows. The team took ear cells from cows that have high milk production and grew them using the same cloning techniques that were used to create Dolly the sheep. This could help boost China’s internal milk production and reduce their dependence on imports.

A smart shoe insole developed by the National University of Singapore and start-up FlexoSense aims to enhance workplace safety. Slips, trips, and falls are bad for both employees and companies costing both time and money and putting health at risk. These devices record data on foot patterns and their location to report incidents and analyze the findings to show slippery hotspots in the area.