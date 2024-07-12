Weekly News Bites: The complex interplay of genetics and outside influences, and the shape of ice

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can be hard to diagnose. A new study by the Chinese University of Hong Kong, saw that children with ASD had a less diverse microbiome than children without ASD. This finding led them to develop a possible way for easier diagnosis through creating a biomarker panel.

Scientists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Tata Memorial Hospital found unique lung cancer traits in Southeast Asia. The studies highlighted how the genetic diversity of the region, especially India, can lead to variances in the disease. Lung cancer appears a decade earlier in India, especially in urban areas, and many patients are non-smokers, hinting at air pollution as a cause.

We know that the food we eat impacts our skin health. This is also true for our genes. Now Lanzhou University scientists have looked at the relationship between the two, finding that people can be genetically predisposed to skin conditions aggravated by food. The conditions include aging, scarring, pigmentation, and cancer, and they can be triggered by consumption of things like champagne, white bread, coffee, or pork.

The relationship between ice and water is what causes slipperiness, but it has been difficult to observe if the shape of the ice plays a large role. Kobe University researchers used antifreeze and a cooled microscope, and discovered ice is perfectly flat in antifreeze, unlike the "frost pillars" seen without liquid. This could explain why ice is slippery.