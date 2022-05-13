Weekly News Bites

A perfectly preserved hadrosaurus (duck-billed dinosaur) embryo fossil was unearthed by Fujian Science and Technology Museum and China University of Geosciences in China’s Jiangxi province. This rare type of fossil of a dino embryo inside its egg may be one of the best preserved in the world.

A mathematical algorithm can allow us to take photos with a lensless camera. Tokyo Institute of Technology scientists have developed a new image reconstruction method that can capture and analyze patterns to create images. Without a lens, cameras could be tiny while still producing accurate images.

Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) can see how flowers smell. The team was able to visualize the scent of lilies in real time and found that they “pulse” out scent-generating compounds every 10-50 minutes

How can you spot a psychopath? According to research from Nanyang Technological University, the University of Pennsylvania, and California State University people who exhibit psychopathic or impulsive behaviors have larger striatums, an area of the brain involved in decision-making.

Car T-cells (immune cells that have been programmed to find and kill cancer cells) have been useful for fighting blood cancers but have had more difficulty treating solid tumors. However, research using Car T-cell therapy from Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute has shown promising results for treating gastric cancers.

Playing racket sports virtually can be less fun than the real thing as you can’t feel the impact of your swing. To help this, National Taiwan University scientists have created a controller that emits a strong puff of air to mimic the sensation of a ball hitting a racket. Currently controllers can vibrate to give a similar sensation but by using puffs of air players can also feel the directional force from the “impact” of the ball.