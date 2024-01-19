Weekly News Bites: Plants caught talking in real time, milk tea addiction and depression, and melting ice faster using gold

Addictions come in many forms, from alcohol and drugs to social media. Research from Tsinghua University and the Central University of Finance and Economics uncovered a potential link between milk tea addiction and increased levels of anxiety and depression. These findings shed light on the how our daily dietary choices are linked to our mental well-being.

Lake Hovsgol in Mongolia is one of the oldest lakes in the world spanning 2 million years. It is facing a crisis affecting its fish population, especially the endangered Hovsgol grayling. Recent scientific investigation by the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and US universities is underway to understand the intricate environmental factor, including climate change and overfishing.

Can plants talk to each other? Saitama University researchers showed that undamaged plants emit defense responses when they sense certain chemicals produced by nearby damaged plants. By using an air pump and a fluorescence microscope, the researchers were able to see the communication in real time. This finding shows that plants can “warn” each other to protect them from potential threats.

Scientists at KAIST have developed a thin film coating made of gold nanorods that can speed up ice melting using sunlight. Rings of nanorods can capture sunlight and rapidly heat up, preventing or removing ice in as little as 10 minutes of light exposure. This technology can offer an energy-efficient solution for de-icing during harsh winter conditions.