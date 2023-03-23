Weekly News Bites: Losing languages, road rage, and a known unknown

Tribal languages could be going extinct due to migration of people to more populous areas according to University Malaysia Sarawak. People have to learn languages different from their mother tongue to assimilate and children have to learn other languages to adapt to school and receive formal education.

Wastewater from soy processing can be used as feed for the aquaculture industry, says a proof-of-concept paper by Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering and Nanyang Technological University. This creates a “microbial protein farming facility” where the fish can eat the protein produced.

It’s not a pleasant experience to live next to a busy road. Loud noises and bad smells from the vehicles passing by can be bad for our health and scientists from Peking University can confirm this in their study that showed that noise and air pollution puts people at higher risk of developing hypertension (high blood pressure).

Do you ever wonder about the names of the flowers you see almost everyday? Researchers from Kobe University discovered that a beloved flower commonly seen in parks and gardens in Japan was actually a previously undocumented species: hachijoensis.

Depression is caused by a number of factors at play in our bodies and minds. However, researchers from Wuhan University found that an enzyme might be the link between the gut, hormones, and brain. The enzyme produced by bacteria has been shown to degrade estradiol, low levels of which are linked to symptoms of depression.