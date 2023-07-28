Weekly News Bites: Wandering planets, a fast dinosaur, and ancient ocean droplets

Extreme temperatures and fine particle pollution could increase the risk of fatal heart attacks according to research by Sun Yat-sen University. The team analyzed over 200 000 cases of fatal heart attacks and found that they increased during periods of extreme temperature and high levels of particulate pollution. The findings also showed that women and older people seem to be the most at risk.

The Nancy Roman Grace telescope could help us discover wandering planets, say scientists from Osaka University and NASA. These planets, unlike those such as Earth and Mars, float freely through space. Our galaxy may be home to 20 times more of these “rogue” planets than stars.

Paleontologists from Mahasarakham University have discovered well-preserved fossils of a new species of dinosaur in northern Thailand. Finding a whole skeleton meant that the researchers could observe what this dinosaur, the Minimocursor phunoiensis, could have looked like. They say that M.phunoiensis was a herbivore, a very fast runner and grew to about the size of a lion.

A "time capsule” to 600 million years ago in the form of water droplets has been found by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and Niigata University. These droplets come from an ancient ocean and were trapped in mineral deposits in the Himalayas. Analyzing the contents could tell us about Earth’s past climate during the Snowball Earth period.