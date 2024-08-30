Weekly News Bites: Drink port not beer, fish competition, and double crystal security

If you want to lower your risk of gout, a painful condition that affects your feet, skip the beer. A new study by Soochow University found that beer and cider could significantly increase the risk of developing the disease. Daily beer drinkers had an increase of over 60% while some other alcohols like port wine didn't have the same effect. Also observed were differences between men and women as red wine increased the risk for men but not women.

Climate change is causing tensions between fish as different species of salmon are brought to new feeding grounds due to warmer water. Research from Hokkaido University showed that chum salmon in Japan are struggling due to competition with pink salmon who have migrated to the Northern Pacific. This pressure has reduced the numbers of chum salmon by almost 50%.

In more findings on climate change from Hokkaido University, Hokkaido’s famous light, powdery snow is at risk of turning into heavier, wet flakes if temperatures continue to increase. This could potentially impact winter tourism says the study in collaboration with Japan Meteorological Agency’s Meteorological Research Institute.

Extreme heat is linked to hormonal issues like gestational diabetes in pregnant women and thyroid disorders in people with endocrine conditions, according to NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. As global temperatures rise, these findings highlight the need for more research into how heat affects our hormones and overall health.

Nagoya University researchers have developed fluorescent cholesteric liquid crystals (FCLCs) that create nearly impossible-to-replicate security labels. The crystals are combined with fluorescent dyes to look one way under normal light but reveal hidden details under polarized and UV light. This dual protection can help protect against counterfeiting.