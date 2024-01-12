Aging Mouse Sperm Affects MicroRNA, Increasing the Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

A recent study has reported that changes in mice sperm microRNAs brought about by aging may affect the growth and development of offspring. The finding adds to the growing literature on the effects of paternal aging on offspring.

Details of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports on December 7, 2023.

Marriages and childbearing later in life are increasingly becoming the norm. Whilst the impacts of maternal age on offspring, such as a higher risk of miscarriage and Down syndrome, are widely understood, the impacts from the paternal side are less so.

Yet this is changing. Recent epidemiological studies have demonstrated that paternal aging exerts a more substantial influence on the heightened risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder.

A research team led by Professor Noriko Osumi from the Department of Developmental Neuroscience at the Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine has previously revealed that epigenetic factors, including histone modifications in spermatogenesis and DNA methylation in mice sperm, undergo changes with age. These alterations might lead to transgenerational effects.

However, the impact of paternal aging on microRNAs (miRNAs), small, non-coding RNA molecules that play a crucial role in regulating gene expression, remains under explored.

To rectify this, the same research team has conducted a comprehensive analysis of age-related variations in microRNAs in mice sperm. They compared microRNAs in sperm from mice aged 3, 12, and 20 months and identified the microRNAs that had changed in quantity.