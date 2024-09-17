Applied Microbiology International teams up with SelectScience

Learned society and publisher Applied Microbiology International (AMI) has announced a new partnership with science communicators SelectScience.

The two organisations will be working together on SelectScience’s upcoming CLINICAL24 campaign and beyond.

The Clinical24 campaign will see SelectScience team up with a variety of organisations to raise awareness of the role of clinical professionals, and those who support them.

As part of the partnership, both organisations will share updates and content of interest to their audiences and AMI will supply speakers for SelectScience’s upcoming Clinical Summit in March 2025.

AMI nurtures and engages a global interdisciplinary community, providing opportunities for collaboration, making advancements in, and through, applied microbiology.

“We fundamentally believe that global challenges need to be solved by global, interdisciplinary experts who apply their diverse experience and unique voices to achieve a common goal. Because of this we are a truly inclusive, international organisation,” AMI chief executive Dr Lucy Harper said.

“We bring the microbiology community together across borders and disciplines, we look to the future and nurture those working and studying in our field, and we enable meaningful collaboration to advance scientific impact.

“We are delighted to team up with SelectScience, bringing our members together with other scientists and manufacturers, and we believe this collaboration will be very valuable to all.”

SelectScience’s aim is to accelerate science by connecting scientific communities with trusted solutions.

It informs scientists about the best products and technology through the power of peer-to-peer recommendation, partners with product, technology and service suppliers to engage with scientists’ feedback, and to promote those products and brands, and empowers its own experts to make this happen.

To find out more about partnering with AMI, email [email protected].

Notes to editors