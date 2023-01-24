Astral Alchemy

In a study published recently in Physics Letters B, the group describe the experiment they carried out at the J-PARC accelerator. K− mesons were shot at a deuterium target, each of which had one proton and one neutron. In a successful reaction, a K− meson kicked out the neutron, and then merged with the proton to produce the desired Λ(1405). “The formation of a bound state of a K- meson and a proton was only possible because the neutron carried away some of the energy,” says an author of the study, Kentaro Inoue One of the aspects that had been perplexing scientists about Λ(1405) was its very light overall mass, even though it contains a strange quark, which is nearly 40 times as heavy as an up quark. During the experiment, the team of researchers was able to successfully measure the complex mass of Λ(1405) by observing the behavior of the decay products.

“We expect that progress in this type of research can lead to a more accurate description of ultra-high-density matter that exists in the core of a neutron star.” says Shingo Kawasaki, another study author. This work implies that Λ(1405) is an unusual state consisting of four quarks and one antiquark, making a total of 5 quarks, and does not fit the conventional classification in which particles have either three quarks or one quark and one antiquark. This research may lead to a better understanding of the early formation of the Universe, shortly after the Big Bang, as well as what happens when matter is subject to pressures and densities well beyond what we see under normal conditions.

The article, “Pole position of Λ(1405) measured in d(K−,n)πΣ reactions,” was published in Physics Letters B at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physletb.2022.137637.

The current work was performed by an international research collaboration, E31, involving scientists from Research Center for Nuclear Physics (RCNP), Osaka University together with RIKEN, KEK, JAEA, J-PARC, Tohoku University, INFN (Italy), SMI (Austria) and others.

