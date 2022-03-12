Atmospheric link between Northern wildfires and heatwaves

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

A unique post-2002 summer atmospheric circulation pattern could be behind recent summertime Arctic and sub-polar wildfires co-occurring with heatwaves in Europe. The findings, by an international team of researchers, including Hokkaido University atmospheric scientist, Teppei J. Yasunari, were published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Wildfires lead to extensive air pollution, impacting health and the environment. Much of this pollution is in the form of inhalable particulate matter (aerosols) with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less (PM2.5).

Scientists in Japan, Korea and the US wanted to better understand the inter-relationships between climate patterns, wildfires and air pollution over Arctic regions in recent years.

The researchers analysed NASA atmospheric, aerosol and satellite wildfire data, some of which extends back to 1980.