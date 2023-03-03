Bacteria power

The natural activities of bacteria in soil mixed with chicken manure have been harnessed to generate electricity in a microbial fuel cell by researchers at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS). Their work is published in the Pertanika Journal of Science & Technology. The innovation could become an inexpensive and simple source of electrical energy, especially in remote and less-developed areas, replacing more complex battery technologies.

“Our success is just part of our work at UNIMAS that is searching for methods to utilize natural resources for energy production,” says UNIMAS electronic engineer Siti Kudnie Sahari.

The simple set-up used to demonstrate the system consists of a small plastic container with a cathode electrode sitting on top of the moist soil and chicken manure mixture, and an anode electrode buried inside it. As bacteria process natural chemicals in the mixture, they generate electrons that are collected by the anode and transferred as an electric current through an external circuit to the cathode. Each unit consists of a pot small enough to be held in the palm of the hand.