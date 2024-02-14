Biomanufacturing using chemically synthesized sugars enables sustainable supply of sugar without competing with food

Osaka, Japan – Biomanufacturing using biomass sugars such as corn obtained from agriculture is attracting attention as an environmentally friendly technology. However, the supply of such conventional biomass sugars is limited in relation to the huge demand for the production of fuels and chemical products, leading to concerns about competition with food due to the expansion of industrial use.

Now, in a study recently published in ChemBioChem, researchers from Osaka University and collaborating partners developed an innovative biomanufacturing technology using chemically synthesized non-natural sugars as a raw material to solve the above-mentioned problem (Fig. 1). Using bacteria (Corynebacterium glutamicum, C. glutamicum), they succeeded in fermentation production of lactate using synthesized sugar solutions as the sole substrate (Fig. 2). This is the first case in the world in which biomanufacturing was conducted using synthesized sugar as a raw material. This achievement will enable the procurement of sustainable raw sugar that does not compete with food and is expected to further expand biomanufacturing.

Since the Industrial Revolution, climate change caused by the excessive use of fossil fuels and the resulting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is a global challenge of the 21st century. Biomanufacturing is seen as one effective means of solving these issues, and its implementation is being actively promoted. The production of the main raw material (1st generation biomass) in current biomanufacturing relies on agricultural processes such as corn cultivation. However, there is concern that the supply of 1st generation biomass may compete with food, as it cannot satisfy the enormous demand for the production of fuels and chemical products. Furthermore, the production of sugar through large-scale agriculture has negative aspects such as land use, massive consumption of depletable resources such as fresh water, nitrogen, and phosphorus, water pollution due to eutrophication, and loss of biodiversity.