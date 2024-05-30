A Centuries-old Metalwork Tradition — Southern India’s Bidriware

There was a marked change in the types of products made by bidriware artisans during the colonial period. Earlier, the technique was used to embellish objects such as hookah base, abkhora or katora (bowl), aftaba (ewer), pandan or khasdan (box for betel leaves), ugaldan (spittoon), palang pae (cot legs), shamadan (candelabra), uddan (incense burner), gulab pash (rosewater sprinkler), alam (Shia standard) and cups with Quranic or Shia inscriptions in Arabic script. In the colonial period, the technique began to be applied to large flower vases and basins, mirror and picture frames, chairs, buttons, walking sticks, cigar boxes and ink stands. Bidriware was exhibited at colonial exhibitions, including the Great Exhibition of 1851, the Exposition Universelle in 1855 and the Delhi Durbar of 1903.

In terms of their design, the bidri objects in the first half of the seventeenth century were inspired by Mughal decorative arts, Persian and Islamic metalware and Chinese porcelain. The Chinese influence on design was also strongly visible in Purnia, where it may have arrived from neighbouring regions such as Nepal and Sikkim. Popular patterns of seventeenth century bidriware were floral arabesques and floral motifs, inspired by Mughal art and Deccani manuscript painting in terms of visual style. In the eighteenth century, a popular motif, also derived from Mughal art, was the poppy flower, which was used extensively. In Lucknow, the double-fish insignia of the Nawabs of Awadh was a common motif. Purnia — where some Chinese motifs were also used in bidriware — had two categories of bidriware according to the finish — gharki bidri (superior) and karna bidri (inferior). By the mid-nineteenth century, as the quality and use of the poppy motif declined, the kothmir (coriander) leaf motif became popular, and its variations were used until the twentieth century. Towards the end of the twentieth century, the range of motifs included zodiac signs and designs inspired by the mural paintings of the Ajanta Caves, as well as displaying European influences. At the time of writing, artisans have expanded their repertoire to work on purely decorative objects, such as wall plaques.

There are three primary stages of production of bidriware, each of which requires a specialised group of artisans. The first stage involves moulding and casting the base object, which requires zinc, copper, red clay, resin, castor oil, sangjeera (white stone powder) and coal. The body of the object is made of a metal alloy — primarily zinc, with small quantities of copper, tin and other metals — and cast in a mould that is held within an iron frame, known as darza. To make the mould, a template object is pressed into finely sifted clay, and the resulting mould is dusted with sangjeera to keep it free from any clay residue. The molten alloy is then cast into the frame. For hollow objects such as vases, the object can be cast in two pieces and soldered at a later stage. Once cast, it is levelled and smoothed using a lathe and files.