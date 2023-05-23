Cheap and effective monitoring of glacier discharge

Glaciers have been melting and shrinking at an alarming rate, raising the sea-level and causing outburst floods. Scientists are monitoring this change to gauge the meltwater contribution to the ocean and freshwater resources across the globe while also keeping an eye on the risk of glacial flooding. However, glacio-hydrological monitoring is a luxury not every country can afford. The process requires either a substantial effort by observers or sophisticated technology with large volumes of data.

A team of scientists from Hokkaido University led by Evgeny A. Podolskiy, has proposed a safe, affordable, and effective approach for monitoring glacial discharge using sounds generated at the proglacial run-off site. The method, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is not only ~100 times cheaper than the most novel methods but also non-invasive, quick and easily deployable, and can become a tool for long-term glacier monitoring.