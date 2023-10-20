Cholamandal Artists’ Village: A Pioneering Art Community near Chennai, India

A Modernist artist community located outside Chennai, the Cholamandal Artists’ Village is one of India’s most significant experiments in collective self-sufficiency for artists. It was established by KCS Paniker in 1966, who envisioned it as a refuge for artists to live and work in, sustaining themselves on their artistic practice. In line with the Madras School, it was to promote the exchange of creative ideas and projects that Paniker had found lacking at the time. Referencing the artistic heritage of India’s past, it was named after the Chola dynasty of the ninth–thirteenth centuries CE, known for their patronage of the arts.

The Cholamandal Artists’ Village began with thirty artists and sculptors — most of whom belonged to the Government School of Arts and Crafts, Chennai — who sought to break away from Western influences and re-establish their South Indian visual identities. Towards this, they sought to refocus on Indian heritage and the continuity of tradition, through communal efforts between artists.