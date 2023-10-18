CityU joint research creates 3D-printed aluminium alloy with unprecedented fatigue resistance

“The fatigue phenomenon in metals was discovered about two centuries ago. Since then, fatigue failure has become one of the most important issues in the lifespan and reliability of all dynamic mechanical systems, such as those in aircraft, automobiles and nuclear power plants,” said Professor Lu Jian, Dean of College of Engineering, and Director of the Hong Kong Branch of the National Precious Metals Material Engineering Research Center (NPMM) in CityU, who co-led the research.

Conventional metals exhibit fatigue strength generally lower than half their tensile strength. “Low fatigue strength is caused mainly by multi-scale defects in the materials, which continue to grow and evolve with cyclic loading, forming macroscopic cracks and expanding eventually into larger cracks that destroy the entire material structure,” he explained. “This challenging phenomenon also happens in alloys produced by additive manufacturing, also known as 3D-printing, limiting further applications of 3D-printed materials.”

To overcome the issue of low fatigue resistance in 3D-printed alloys and generally in all metal materials, a joint-research team of CityU and Shanghai Jiao Tong University used Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) – one of the most widely used metal additive manufacturing techniques – to successfully fabricate a novel aluminium alloy from AlSi10Mg powders decorated with TiB 2 nanoparticles. The fatigue resistance of this 3D-printed nano-TiB 2 -decorated AlSi10Mg (NTD-Al alloy) is more than double that of other 3D-printed aluminium alloys and surpassed those of high-strength wrought AI alloys.

The findings were published in Nature Materials under the title “Achieving ultrahigh fatigue resistance in AlSi10Mg alloy by additive manufacturing”. And they were featured in the “Research Highlights” of the prestigious scientific journal Science, which described it as a general strategy for other alloys to boost fatigue resistance.