Combination therapy effective against canine melanoma

Melanomas are the most common oral cancers in dogs. It is highly metastatic and conventional chemotherapy does not increase survival time. Canine oral melanomas are similar to human melanomas; thus, research is being conducted into adapting treatments developed for human melanomas for dogs.

A particularly effective therapy for treating human melanomas is a combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors and radiotherapy. A team of researchers led by Professor Satoru Konnai at Hokkaido University has investigated the effects of this therapy in dogs. Their findings were published in the journal Cancers.

“One of the means that tumors employ to protect themselves is by inducing overexpression of molecules that suppress the immune response, such as PD-1 and PD-L1,” explained Konnai. “Immunotherapy that targets these molecules and blocks their function has a response rate of 14.3% for canine oral malignant melanoma (OMM). Studies in humans have shown that combining anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy with radiotherapy—where the radiation is focused on the tumor—increases survival in humans, and we wanted to examine if this was true in dogs as well.”

The team analyzed data from 39 canine patients with Stage IV pulmonary OMM treated with the anti-PD-L1 antibody c4G12 between March 2016 and September 2021. Of these, twenty had either never been treated with radiotherapy or had not received such treatment for at least 8 weeks; nine had received radiotherapy within 8 weeks prior to c4G12 treatment; and the remaining ten received c4G12 and radiotherapy concurrently.