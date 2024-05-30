Combining simulations and experiments to get the best out of Fe3Al

Superelasticity results from the way the atoms are arranged in a material. This can differ between materials. In the most well-known superelastic material, i.e. TiNi alloys,which consist of precious and rare metals of titanium and nickel, the change of crystal structures in response to the load (i.e. Martensitic transformation) is responsible for the large plastic deformation and the recovery of the shape. In contrast, In Fe3Al consisting of common metals of iron and aluminum, the superelastic properties are caused not by the change of crystal structure but by dislocation slip, which is the relative displacement of atoms keeping crystal structure. Dislocation slip normally gives rise to permanent strain. However, when there is a force which can gives rise to the back motion of dislocation. In Fe3Al, the back motion of dislocation can be caused by antiphase boundaries (APB) which separates areas within a material known as domains, and the shape and size of the boundaries between these domains contribute to the superelastic properties.

“To harness particular material properties and ensure they are appropriate for their application, you have to understand what is happening,” explains study lead author Yuheng Liu. “Until now, ordering mobility studies of the atoms in Fe 3 Al have led to different interpretations depending on the experimental technique. We have therefore combined phase-field computer simulations and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) experiments to finally get a good picture.”