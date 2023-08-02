Correlation between neutron pairs observed in helium-8 nuclei

Osaka Metropolitan University researchers have shown that within the helium-8 nucleus (with two protons and six neutrons), there are two clusters of two neutrons each, existing around the helium-4 core. Furthermore, they demonstrated the shape these clusters take. Nuclei with an imbalance of protons and neutrons, such as in helium-8, do not naturally exist on Earth but are believed to be abundantly generated in cosmic environments like the interiors of stars through the process of nucleosynthesis. This study’s findings provide new insights into the still largely unknown binding forms of neutrons and deepen our understanding of the origins of the elements that surround us.

Correlation between neutron pairs in helium-8 nuclei. Two clusters of two neutrons (2n) exist around the helium-4 core. Red balls: protons. Blue balls: neutrons.

Wataru Horiuchi, Osaka Metropolitan University

Atomic nuclei consist of nucleons such as protons and neutrons, which are bound together by nuclear force or strong interaction. This force allows protons and neutrons to form bound states; however, when only two neutrons are involved, the attractive force is slightly insufficient to create such a state. This prompts the question: would four neutrons be adequate? This question has captivated atom physicists, who have actively sought to unlock this mystery in both the theoretical and experimental realms.

With weakly bound nuclei, in which there is no strong attraction from the center, considering two neutrons as a single unit is essential for understanding four-neutron correlations. Therefore, a research team led by Associate Professor Wataru Horiuchi and Professor Naoyuki Itagaki, from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Science, focused on the possibility of enhanced correlations between the two neutron pairs that comprise the four extra neutrons in the helium isotope 8He. (8He contains two protons and a total of six neutrons.) The team performed extensive quantum mechanics equation calculations and successfully demonstrated the existence of dineutron-dineutron clusters distributed around the 4He core before showing the arrangement these clusters take.

Professor Horiuchi stated, “Nuclei with an imbalance of protons and neutrons, such as in 8He, do not naturally exist on Earth but are believed to be generated abundantly in cosmic environments, such as in stars, through the process of nucleosynthesis. Our results provide new insights into the still largely unknown binding forms of neutrons and deepen our understanding of the origins of the elements around us.”

Their findings were published in Physical Review C (Letter).

 

Published: 02 Aug 2023

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053411
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
Physical Review C
News topics: 
Science
Academic discipline: 
Nuclear physics
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Collaborator: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Title: Dineutron-dineutron correlation in 8He
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.108.L011304
Author: Y. Yamaguchi, W. Horiuchi, T. Ichikawa and N. Itagaki
Publication date: July 18, 2023
URL: https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevC.108.L011304

Funding information:

This work was in part supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grants No. 18K03635, No. 22H01214, and No. 22K03618. The numerical calculations were performed using the computer facility of Yukawa Institute for Theoretical Physics, Kyoto University (Yukawa-21).