Cracking the metal code

A new approach uses data from one type of test on small metal alloy samples to extract enough information for building databases that can be used to predict the properties and potentials of new materials. The details were published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.

The test is called instrumented indentation. It involves driving an indenter tip into a material to probe some of its properties, such as hardness and elastic stiffness. Scientists have been using the data extracted from instrumented indentation to estimate the stress-strain curve of materials using computational simulations. This curve, and the data it provides, is important for understanding a material’s properties. That data is also used for building massive materials databases, which can be used, in conjunction with artificial intelligence, for predicting new materials.

A problem scientists face is that this approach for estimating material properties is limited when it comes to materials called high work-hardening alloys: metal alloys, like steel, that are strengthened through physical processes like rolling and forging. Only so much information can be estimated from the curve of these materials. To get the additional information needed to determine their properties, more experiments would need to be done, which costs time, effort, and money.

Ta-Te Chen of the University of Tsukuba and Ikumu Watanabe of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have developed a new computational approach to extract that additional information from instrumented indentation tests on work-hardening alloys.