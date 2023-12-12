Creating a future, together, for rare-disease research

Osaka, Japan – Patients with rare diseases have traditionally been the subjects of medical research. However, in recent years, their role has begun to shift from ‘research participants’ to ‘experts with a lived experience’, with some being involved in study planning, design and interpretation. Additionally they may soon be involved in helping pick the most important areas to prioritize for research.

In a study published last month in the journal Research Involvement and Engagement, researchers from Osaka University created an online space, referred to as the ‘Evidence-generating Commons’, for conversation, collaboration and knowledge sharing among patients with rare diseases, family members, researchers and former policymakers.

The researchers had two important goals: to generate evidence that could contribute to new policies in the field of rare diseases, and to explore ways that stakeholders could be involved in the process.

To do this, they designed a series of in-person and online workshops that focused on understanding the difficulties faced by patients with rare diseases and their families, deciding on criteria that could be used to set research priorities, and then setting research priorities by applying these criteria. The researchers were flexible in their process, allowing the discussion points to be modified as the workshops went along to make sure the opinions and ideas that emerged in previous meetings were captured.