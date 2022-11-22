D-Amino acids: Signaling severity in viral infection

Researchers led by Osaka University and National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition (NIBIOHN) investigate the potential of D-amino acids in the evaluation and treatment of severe COVID-19 and influenza infection

Osaka, Japan – Just as bricks are key components in constructing a building, molecules known as amino acids are essential components in constructing proteins in the body. Recently, researchers in Japan investigated the role of a particular group of amino acids, known as D-amino acids, in the progression of viruses like influenza A virus (IAV) and Sars CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

In a new study published in BBA – Molecular Basis of Disease, the research team have uncovered a relationship between D-amino acids and severe viral infection in both animals and humans.

While our understanding of COVID-19 has evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic, methods to predict disease severity and treat severe COVID-19 infection have been somewhat limited. D-amino acids have been previously shown to function as biomarkers for diseases such as kidney disease. However, the significance of D-amino acids in viral infection has not yet been explored, spurring the research team to investigate whether D-amino acids are affected during severe IAV infection or COVID-19.