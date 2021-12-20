The December issue of the Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research is now available

We are pleased to announce that the DEC 2021 issue of the Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), Vol. 3 (2) Dec. 2021 has been published ahead of time on 30 Nov 2021 and is now live at the Journal’s web page. We invite you to explore the seventh issue of our Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research with excellent essays.

The Journal utilizes a national and international editorial board and peer reviewers, comprising of renowned scholars from various disciplines of research with diverse geographical backgrounds engaged with universities in 35 countries across the world. JHSSR aspires to advance research in the field of social sciences through a collection of quality, relevant, and advanced interdisciplinary articles in the fields associated with the scope of the journal. Published bi-annually, the journal encourages submission of manuscripts by lecturers, post-doctorates and scholars that use quantitative or qualitative methods. Articles combine disciplinary methods with critical insights to investigate major issues shaping national, state, and institutional contexts.

©JHSSR publishes under the open access publishing— Attribution (CC BY), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

FOREWORD

An Introductory Note Written by the Chief Executive Editor

Nayan Kanwal, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id0007.p1

 

NEW IAB MEMBERS

Welcome Message for Incoming Members

Chief Executive Editor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.EdMsg0001.p5

 

ARTICLE

EDITORIAL
Looking to the Future: How Work and Society Might Change

Gary N. McLean, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1129.p7

 

INVITED
Sexual Harassment Impedes Targets’ Careers and Women Empowerment

Rosenna Bakari, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1126.p13
Sikhi and Science: The Eternal Entity (God) Conceptualized by Guru Nanak in a Logo, ੴ

Devinder Singh Chahal, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1121.p23

 

REVIEW
Effects of COVID-19 Waves on Elderly People

Debajani Palai

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1110.p37
India’s Challenges in South Asia in the Third Decade of the Twenty-First Century

Tran My Hai Loc

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1117.p45

 

ORIGINAL ARTICLES
Exploring the Mission and Legacy of Guru Nanak

Balwant Singh Dhillon

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1124.p55
Reflections of Knowledge Society in the Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev

Harpreet Kaur

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1115.p65
Analysis of Malaysian Youths’ Cognizance about K-pop from a Philosophical Viewpoint

Muhammad Nadzif Ramlan, Muhammad Akmal Harris Shafrial, Muhamad Firdaus Hakim, Rozwira, Luqman Baihaqi Muhamad Dzohir and Ahmad Zakwan Zakaria

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1122.p77
Exophoric References for Personal Recovery: Insights from Linguistics and Medical Practitioners

Ooi Zao May and Sridevi Sriniwass

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1123.p93
An Analysis of Students’ Perceptions of Online Learning Practices in Higher Education in Zimbabwe

Christopher Mutseekwa and Aaron Y. Mudavanhu

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1116.p109
Religion and Beliefs of the Coastal Residents of Bac Lieu: Cultural Exchange and Change

Trương Thu Trang and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1085.p121
Overview of Studies on Multicultural Families between Vietnamese and Foreigners in Vietnam

Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Le Nguyen Ai Huyen and Phan Hieu Nghia

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1114.p131
Modelling Teaching Strategies According to Students’ Preferred Learning Styles:
An Experimental Study

Saroja Dhanapal, Nadhratul Wardah Salman and Ong Li-Theen

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1107.p139
Community Health Strategy under the Context of Globalization: Mahidolia Health Model

Kaewanuchit, Chonticha, Sopikul, Supakrit, Silawan, Prachern and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1105.p151
Analysis of the Televised Debate of the Presidential Election in Tunisia: Application of Aristotle’s Ethos, Pathos and Logos

Mouna Ben Ghanem, Maya Khemlani David and Ameer Ali

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1104.p161
Phonological and Morphological Variations between Lasi and Standard Sindhi

Muhammad Amin and Zahid Ali

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1109.p181
Netizens on Hagia Sophia’s Conversion Policy: A Critical Discourse Analysis

Laily Rahmatika, Rani Setiawaty, and Agus Budi Wahyudi

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1118.p195
Cooperative Business Performance: Quantitative and Qualitative Approaches Related to the Value
of Firm: Case study on sharia cooperatives in West Java, Indonesia

Rima Elya Dasuki and Yenny Wipartini

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1091.p209

 

CONCEPT
Role of Psychological Barriers in George Orwell’s “Shooting an Elephant”

Nadeem Abbas

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1106.p225

 

BOOK REVIEW
Multilingual Singapore: Language Policies and Linguistic Realities

Ritu Jain

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1112.p231

 

REFEREES

 

Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for Vol.3 (2) Dec. 2021

Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research

The Role of a Reviewer

 

