The December issue of the Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research is now available

The Journal utilizes a national and international editorial board and peer reviewers, comprising of renowned scholars from various disciplines of research with diverse geographical backgrounds engaged with universities in 35 countries across the world. JHSSR aspires to advance research in the field of social sciences through a collection of quality, relevant, and advanced interdisciplinary articles in the fields associated with the scope of the journal. Published bi-annually, the journal encourages submission of manuscripts by lecturers, post-doctorates and scholars that use quantitative or qualitative methods. Articles combine disciplinary methods with critical insights to investigate major issues shaping national, state, and institutional contexts.

©JHSSR publishes under the open access publishing— Attribution (CC BY), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

View or download list of articles published in this issue here.

FOREWORD i. Read now An Introductory Note Written by the Chief Executive Editor Nayan Kanwal, Professor https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id0007.p1 NEW IAB MEMBERS ii. Welcome Message for Incoming Members Read now Chief Executive Editor https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.EdMsg0001.p5

ARTICLE