The December issue of the Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research is now available

The Journal utilizes a national and international editorial board and peer reviewers, comprising of renowned scholars from various disciplines of research with diverse geographical backgrounds engaged with universities in 35 countries across the world. JHSSR aspires to advance research in the field of social sciences through a collection of quality, relevant, and advanced interdisciplinary articles in the fields associated with the scope of the journal. Published bi-annually, the journal encourages submission of manuscripts by lecturers, post-doctorates and scholars that use quantitative or qualitative methods. Articles combine disciplinary methods with critical insights to investigate major issues shaping national, state, and institutional contexts.
©JHSSR publishes under the open access publishing— Attribution (CC BY), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
FOREWORD
An Introductory Note Written by the Chief Executive Editor
Nayan Kanwal, Professor
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id0007.p1
NEW IAB MEMBERS
Welcome Message for Incoming Members
Chief Executive Editor
ARTICLE
EDITORIAL
Looking to the Future: How Work and Society Might Change
Gary N. McLean, Professor
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1129.p7
INVITED
Sexual Harassment Impedes Targets’ Careers and Women Empowerment
Rosenna Bakari, Professor
Sikhi and Science: The Eternal Entity (God) Conceptualized by Guru Nanak in a Logo, ੴ
Devinder Singh Chahal, Professor
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1121.p23
REVIEW
Effects of COVID-19 Waves on Elderly People
Debajani Palai
India’s Challenges in South Asia in the Third Decade of the Twenty-First Century
Tran My Hai Loc
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1117.p45
ORIGINAL ARTICLES
Exploring the Mission and Legacy of Guru Nanak
Balwant Singh Dhillon
Reflections of Knowledge Society in the Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev
Harpreet Kaur
Analysis of Malaysian Youths’ Cognizance about K-pop from a Philosophical Viewpoint
Muhammad Nadzif Ramlan, Muhammad Akmal Harris Shafrial, Muhamad Firdaus Hakim, Rozwira, Luqman Baihaqi Muhamad Dzohir and Ahmad Zakwan Zakaria
Exophoric References for Personal Recovery: Insights from Linguistics and Medical Practitioners
Ooi Zao May and Sridevi Sriniwass
An Analysis of Students’ Perceptions of Online Learning Practices in Higher Education in Zimbabwe
Christopher Mutseekwa and Aaron Y. Mudavanhu
Religion and Beliefs of the Coastal Residents of Bac Lieu: Cultural Exchange and Change
Trương Thu Trang and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal
Overview of Studies on Multicultural Families between Vietnamese and Foreigners in Vietnam
Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Le Nguyen Ai Huyen and Phan Hieu Nghia
Modelling Teaching Strategies According to Students’ Preferred Learning Styles:
Saroja Dhanapal, Nadhratul Wardah Salman and Ong Li-Theen
Community Health Strategy under the Context of Globalization: Mahidolia Health Model
Kaewanuchit, Chonticha, Sopikul, Supakrit, Silawan, Prachern and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal
Analysis of the Televised Debate of the Presidential Election in Tunisia: Application of Aristotle’s Ethos, Pathos and Logos
Mouna Ben Ghanem, Maya Khemlani David and Ameer Ali
Phonological and Morphological Variations between Lasi and Standard Sindhi
Muhammad Amin and Zahid Ali
Netizens on Hagia Sophia’s Conversion Policy: A Critical Discourse Analysis
Laily Rahmatika, Rani Setiawaty, and Agus Budi Wahyudi
Cooperative Business Performance: Quantitative and Qualitative Approaches Related to the Value
Rima Elya Dasuki and Yenny Wipartini
CONCEPT
Role of Psychological Barriers in George Orwell’s “Shooting an Elephant”
Nadeem Abbas
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1106.p225
BOOK REVIEW
Multilingual Singapore: Language Policies and Linguistic Realities
Ritu Jain
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2021.v3.n2.id1112.p231
REFEREES
Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for Vol.3 (2) Dec. 2021
