Dengue vaccine: New EU approval accelerates quest for global protection

Asia carries 70% of the world’s dengue burden; a viral infection transmitted to humans through mosquitos, causing symptoms that range from the sub-clinical and flu-like to a potentially deadly form that involves bleeding and organ impairment.

The COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrated how quickly and easily infectious diseases can travel across a highly connected globe. Now, to prevent dengue in individuals four years and older in the European Union, the European Commission has granted Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, headquartered in Japan, market authorization for their vaccine QDENGA® (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine [Live, Attenuated]) (TAK-003).

Asia Research News spoke with Renata Campos, President of the Growth & Emerging Markets (GEM) Business Unit (GEM-BU) which covers APAC including India, Latin America and the larger Middle East region, about the significance of this vaccine for Europe and the rest of the world.

What are the threats of dengue to the European population if dengue management cannot be improved?

Renata Campos: Dengue directly threatens more than 26 million people from Europe who typically travel to endemic regions each year for holidays and visiting friends and family.1The disease is also endemic in most of the European overseas territories located in tropical areas, such as Guadeloupe in the Caribbean and the islands of Réunion and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean. These factors have led to local transmission in non-endemic areas in continental Europe, including France, Italy, Germany and Spain. This makes it increasingly critical for us to provide European citizens with the necessary tools to support the fight against dengue.

Globally, the incidence of dengue has risen eight-fold in the past 20 years, and continues to rise, threatening about half the world’s population with a risk of infection in more than 125 countries2. In 2019, the World Health Organization designated dengue as one of the top ten threats to public health.

What are the threats to Asia and other regions that are significantly more affected by dengue? How can dengue management be improved there, in both low- and high-income countries?

Renata Campos: The Americas, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions are the most seriously affected by dengue, with Asia representing about 70% of the global burden of disease. In many dengue-endemic countries across Asia and Latin America, severe dengue has become a leading cause of hospitalization among children and adults. This can place significant strain on healthcare resources.

The impact also extends to local economies, leading to individuals and families facing unexpected costs related to care and missed work and school. Regardless of a country’s income level, local governments can struggle with the expense and burden of challenges, including the additional personnel, equipment and supplies needed for vector control and surveillance.

What is the significance for Takeda, and for public health in general, of the approval for the vaccine in Europe, given that dengue is most prevalent in other regions.

Renata Campos: Our TAK-003 vaccine is currently the only dengue vaccine approved in the EU for broad use, regardless of previous dengue exposure. The EU approval is particularly significant for Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets region,as it signals confidence to regulatory bodies around the world who will look to leverage the assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as they review submissions in their own countries.

Critically, our dengue vaccine was evaluated through the EMA’s first-ever parallel assessment of a medicinal product for use not only in the European Union, but for countries outside of it through the EU medicines for all (EU-M4all) procedure, including many dengue-endemic countries across Latin America and Asia.