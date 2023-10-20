A sustainable future shines through Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023

Asia Research News was a media partner for the recently concluded Taiwan Innotech Expo (tie) 2023. The Expo’s return to a fully in-person event this year is their biggest one yet with almost 1,200 booths by 500 exhibitors from 23 countries. Running for almost 20 years, the expo provides a venue for showcasing the latest technological developments. This year's event provided a glimpse into a healthy and sustainable future for our planet.

At the Opening Ceremony, Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua emphasised the importance of collaborations and inter-ministerial efforts for the future, and Minister of National Science and Technology Council Wu Tsung-tsong spoke of the influence of artificial intelligence and Taiwan’s role in an AI-powered future.

There were 3 main pavilions representing collaborations in research and development and industry advancements: Future Tech Pavilion, Innovation Pilot Pavilion, and Sustainability Pavilion.

Future Tech Pavilion