The frogs of Borneo: more than just a race

Asia Research News brings you guidance and experiences for communicating research. Join our community and communicate with confidence.

By Aya Kawanishi

It all started when two students approached their professor, herpetologist Indraneil Das, who specializes in the study of reptiles and amphibians at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS). They became concerned when they learned that the world’s population of frogs was declining and one third were threatened with extinction. They wanted to know if anything could be done.

Das says he found this an opportunity to go beyond his usual teaching and research to do conservation work for the society. “I am so grateful for my students opening my eyes,” he says.

The encounter led to Das organising the first Bornean frog race in 2012. Wait for it: it’s not what you’d expect.

Back then, the race was a very small event for UNIMAS students. Now, more than a decade later, the event attracts participants from as many as 17 countries around the world.

A small event with big impact

The International Bornean Frog Race aims to raise awareness on the conservation of nature and amphibians while promoting outdoor activities and ecotourism in Sarawak’s national parks, on the northwestern portion of the island of Borneo. The island is politically divided between Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. Sarawak is one of two Malaysian states in Borneo.

Did you know? The launch of the International Bornean Frog Race was inspired by the movements of Save the Frogs, a US-based NGO working on amphibian conservation.

The annual event attracts young and old alike, and is packed with talks, workshops, exhibitions, live auction, movie-screenings, live paintings, a mini-marathon and junior programs, followed by a race kick-off after dark.