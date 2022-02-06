Asia Research News - How it all began

I first heard the words science communication from a fellow PhD student at University of Leeds, which piqued my interest as I've always been interested in the blending of science and writing, working as a freelance journalist for the New Straits Times while completing my Masters in Universiti Sains Malaysia. I believe this helped me at the Chevening Awards interview, which resulted in a full PhD scholarship in the UK.

In the UK, I started pitching to New Scientist and attended talks on science communication including one from the founder of SciDev.Net, who mentioned the difficulties getting information about science and research outside of Europe and the US. Many other journalists agreed with him. As a post-doc at University of Bristol, I was also an assistant editor to a European Geosciences Union (EGU) newsletter. Here, I learnt about the system that assisted journalists to keep track of the latest research from universities in Europe and the US. I learnt there was no such system in other parts of the world, which unfortunately, skewed international science news coverage. So, somewhat naively, I decided to set up a platform for universities and journalists, which later became Asia Research News. That was 18 years ago, with help from my husband Daniel Raymer and an extended mortgage on our little house.

Science communication has come a long way since then, with more news coverage from around the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to innovate in this industry. Over the years, we've worked with leading research institutions in Asia, listened to their needs and developed services to meet those needs. It was not an easy journey - working long hours with no pay, including taking only 1 day off after giving birth (not one of my better decisions) but each year, we continued to grow, expanding through word of mouth and relentless knocking on doors.

I would like to thank the many people who have helped us along the way. We are proud to support Asia's research community by continuing to increase awareness of the innovation throughout the region.