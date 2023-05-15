Myanmar: Through eyes of leadership

Asia Research News brings you guidance and experiences for communicating research. Join our community and communicate with confidence.

By Maggie Pokar – Asia Research News CEO and founder

My favourite years in education were spent in the interior of Borneo, where my science class of 25 students was the only one within an area of more than 3,500 square kilometres. We had excellent teachers, which meant that I was privileged to receive a solid education.

At Asia Research News, we believe everyone should have access to a good education, no matter the location, no matter the circumstances. This is why we feel that our work with the International Development Research Centre's K4DM Initiative is so meaningful.

The initiative supports higher education and research for people from Myanmar, many of whom have been forced to leave their homes due to the conflict that has engulfed the country.

In November 2022, K4DM launched its second phase in Bangkok, Thailand with a series of events called the Knowledge Marketplace. Having previously worked with K4DM in their first phase, we were thrilled to help shape the event, which included book launches, roundtable discussions, research presentations, workshops and a public photo exhibition at the bustling venue of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

In the months leading up to the event, we worked with K4DM on the marketplace’s agenda, registration, website pages, social media campaigns, public exhibition curation, posters, banner designs and much more.

While we did bring our expertise to the table, we also came away at the end of the event having learned so much more about research and education during times of conflict. Our Asia Research News team is humbled to have this opportunity to support Myanmar's dedicated researchers.

A SNAPSHOT OF K4DM KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE 2022