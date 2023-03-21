A career worth doing, a life worth living

Asia Research News brings you guidance and experiences for communicating research. Join our community and communicate with confidence.

By Nadia El-Awady

What does it mean to be a science journalist?

I get asked that a lot, especially by science graduates looking for a career change.

Science journalism is not an easy field to get into. It’s not enough to have a degree in science, as you also need to have a clear understanding of journalism. A good journalist can write about almost anything. They have the tools and skills that are needed to ask the right questions and formulate a strong and coherent news story. Scientists have a strong understanding of the foundations of science and their specialisations, but it takes a significant amount of skill to know how to communicate a scientific news story to a lay audience.

After I finished my degree in medicine in Egypt and the subsequent year of internship, I devoted my full attention to my growing family for many years; I have four children. But eventually I decided it was time to look for work.

I began my career in science journalism in 2000 when a friend said she was working in a new media organization and they needed someone with a strong science background and excellent English language skills. I thought: why not give it a go? I developed my skills as a science journalist by working full-time in that media organization for many years. I learned by doing. I also decided to arm myself with a strong theoretical background in journalism and got a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

I discovered through my work that I have a very strong passion for covering news stories in the media. I loved every aspect of the work so much that I helped found the Arab Science Journalists Association (ASJA) with colleagues. I believe that work played a role in growing the field of science journalism in the Arab world. I was ASJA’s first president, from 2006 to 2008, and later, from 2009 to 2011, I was president of the World Federation of Science Journalists. During those two years, I was responsible for co-organizing the World Conference of Science Journalists held in Doha, Qatar in 2011. I actually met Maggie Pokar, CEO and co-founder of Asia Research News, at a World Conference of Science Journalists. It was so long ago now that I can’t recall which one!