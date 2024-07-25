Development of New Protection Tech that Doubles the Lifespan of Next-Generation Li-S Batteries!

□ DGIST (President Lee Kunwoo) Energy Science & Engineering (ESE) Professor Lee Hongkyung, LG Energy Solution, and a research team led by Yonsei University’s Professor Lee Yong-min have developed a new protective film technology that can dramatically extend the lifespan of lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. It has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and stability of Li-S batteries and is expected to contribute to the development of next-generation high-energy density batteries.

□ Li-S batteries have been touted as the next-generation battery technology because they can deliver higher energy densities than conventional lithium-ion batteries and are less costly. However, they are prone to a short lifespan due to the instability of the lithium metal cathode and the consumption of the electrolyte. In particular, the formation of dendrites (branch-like crystals) on the surface of the lithium metal cathode and the rapid consumption of electrolyte reduce the battery’s efficiency, posing a major obstacle to commercialization.

□ The research team developed the Adaptive Protective Layer (APL) to address these issues. Consisting of two layers, the inner layer adheres to the surface of the lithium metal cathode and helps it follow the cathode as it changes. The outer layer prevents the electrolyte and lithium polysulfide, a chemical compound produced during the charging and discharging of Li-S batteries, from penetrating into the interior, improving their performance and lifespan.

□ APL adapts well to the significant changes in the lithium metal cathode that occur when lithium exits and enters the battery, allowing the protective film to remain functional for longer. This reduces the loss of electrolyte, allowing the battery to last more than twice as long as conventional batteries. In particular, the film stretches and adheres well to the surface, preventing it from peeling off when the initial lithium is released. The team emphasized that preventing peeling is essential to improving battery performance.

□ “This research is an important achievement that brings us one step closer to the commercialization of Li-S batteries,” said Prof. Hongkyung Lee, DGIST ESE, “We will continue our research by testing various protective materials to find the optimal combination.”

□ The research was published in the March 2024 issue of Advanced Functional Materials, an international journal in the field of materials engineering. The research is supported by the Engineering Research Center (ERC) of the National Research Foundation of Korea and LG Energy Solution through the Nano and Materials Technology Development Project.

