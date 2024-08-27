Dine on DNA: compounds from nucleic acids in food show anticancer effects

Specific nucleosides hinder replication of tumor cells in step toward cancer prevention

More benefits of nucleic acids from food: Compounds from nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA showed effects against cancer cell growth.

Osaka Metropolitan University

When people eat, they ingest the nucleic acids that reside in all living things. The compounds in these acids could inhibit the growth of cancer cells, according to findings published in PLOS ONE by Osaka Metropolitan University Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology and colleagues.

Consuming nucleic acids found in food has been shown to boost the immune system and prevent some diseases. The nucleotides and nucleosides that result from digesting the acids are largely responsible for these beneficial effects.

Professor Kojima-Yuasa’s team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.

“Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa explained. “We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention.”

Competing interests

A part of the research grant and dietary nucleic acid, hydrolyzed dietary nucleic acid and RNA materials were provided by Fordays Co., Ltd. We declare that these relationships do not affect the results and conclusions of this study. This does not alter adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.

### 

About OMU

Published: 29 Aug 2024

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053452
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
PloS One
News topics: 
Diseases
Food
Health
People
Plants & Animals
Academic discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Journal: PLOS ONE
Title: Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by
dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides
DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0305775
Author(s): Nahoko Shiomi, Mamia Furuta, Yutaro Sasaki, Isao Matsui-Yuasa, Keisuke Kiriyama, Mica Fujita, Keita Sutoh, Akiko Kojima-Yuasa
Publication date: July 18, 2024
URL: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0305775

Funding information:

This work was supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) KAKENHI (Grant Number: 20K11626). Fordays Co., Ltd. provided the dietary nucleic acid, hydrolyzed dietary nucleic acid and RNA materials, a part of the grant, and support in the form of salary for K.K., K.S., and M. Fujita. Fordays Co., Ltd. did not have any additional role in the design, data collection and analysis of the study nor the decision to publish or preparation of the manuscript.