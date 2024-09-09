Driving the future of lithium batteries with edge ceramic-rich composite electrolytes

Composite electrolytes, combining organic polymers and inorganic electrolytes, offer solutions to challenges in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries (SSLMBs). These electrolytes are classified into ceramic-in-polymer (CIP) and polymer-in-ceramic (PIC) based on their composition. PIC electrolytes are particularly promising due to the superior stability and electrochemical properties of the inorganic phase, which enhances lithium-ion conduction. The inorganic phase maintains primary migratory channels, while the organic binder introduces viscoelastic properties. This review covers the latest advancements in PIC electrolytes, including their ionic conduction mechanisms, preparation methods, and material developments. It also highlights strategies to improve the electrode–electrolyte interface and addresses current challenges. The future development of PIC-based composite polymer electrolytes (CPEs) is crucial for the practical application of SSLMBs, offering a comprehensive outlook on their progress and potential.

The research group led by Distinguish Prof. Ru-Shi Liu is involved in developing advanced inorganic and composite polymer electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries. In the aspect of material development, ceramic-rich composite electrolytes are still in the infancy stage and require a fundamental understanding of materials and methods developed at the present stage. This review article provides the current progress and future directions for this newer class of composite electrolytes in solid-state lithium metal batteries.

