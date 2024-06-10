Engagement key to eliminating prejudice: Uncovering the process of feeling understood

Osaka, Japan - A research group at Osaka University has uncovered how the view of other people and groups changes when individuals feel that they are understood by others by conducting an experimental study on the relationship between Japanese and Chinese people. The study shows that the role of felt understanding largely derives from a reduction in prejudice toward the other person.

Feeling understood by other people is a crucial determinant for positive interpersonal and intergroup relationships; however, the psychology behind this determinant was not well understood.

In this study, Drs. Tomohiro Ioku and Eiichiro Watanabe at Osaka University manipulated psychological processes of felt understanding in the context of East Asia, more specifically between Japanese and Chinese people.