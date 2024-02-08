Generating 3D geometries

Artificial structures called cellular materials have a network of internal spaces within a solid cell-like matrix. Their porous foam-like architecture combines advantages of low density with strength. Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) and the University of Tsukuba in Japan have applied a form of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a new and improved approach for designing cellular materials with precisely targeted porosity and stiffness. Their work is published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

“Unlike conventional approaches, our method does not rely on a designer’s experience,” says computational researcher Xiaoyang Zheng, first author of the research article. “We call it an inverse approach, because instead of initially proposing a design and then testing it, the system explores designs from a low-dimension feature space (i.e., latent space) and automatically generates a design with desired properties.” The research was supervised by Ikumu Watanabe at NIMS.

There are many possible applications, but the authors highlight the potential for using their method to design bone implants with a specific desired porosity, stiffness, and elasticity.

The computerised design process begins with a 3D geometric structure composed of discrete elements called voxels. A trained generative AI system, called a conditional generative adversarial network, is then used to generate the design of a 3D lattice with targeted properties. Real 3D materials corresponding to the suggested design are then constructed and tested experimentally, using 3D printed resins. Their behaviour was also investigated using computer simulations.