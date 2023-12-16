Hong Kong Lingnan University data science expert President Joe Qin and Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence Prof Sam Kwong elected Fellows of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences

Prof Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, and Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research) and Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence, have been elected Fellows of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences (HKAES) for the year 2023. This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions and expertise in the field of engineering.

Both professors are also listed in the World’s Top 2% Scientists published in 2023 by Stanford University in the US, showcasing their international recognition and impact in their respective research domains. Prof Qin is globally renowned for his expertise in engineering and data science, acclaimed for his groundbreaking research in automation, engineering, technology, and data science. As a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in the US, and recently elected a Member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, which has one of the highest proportions of Nobel laureates among scientific academies worldwide, Prof Qin's innovative research demonstrates substantial progress in complex challenges, formulating sustainable solutions to meet the world's evolving needs. Under President Qin's leadership, Lingnan University has accomplished remarkable achievements integrating into the Greater Bay Area development, establishing global partnerships, and promoting academic excellence.

Prof Qin said "Data science and artificial intelligence have become integral in all aspects of modern society, and their significance is steadily growing. As a data scientist, my goal is to leverage interdisciplinary collaboration to further research and drive greater breakthroughs in innovative technology for Hong Kong. I look forward to joining the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences and working hand in hand with other Fellows to contribute more actively to the scientific development of Hong Kong and the world at large."

Another elected Fellow, Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research) and Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence, has contributed greatly in the field of computational intelligence, particularly in evolutionary algorithms and artificial intelligence solutions. Recently elected to the National Academy of Inventors and named Highly Cited Researcher 2023 by Clarivate, Prof Kwong's election as a Fellow of HKAES reaffirms his invaluable contribution.

Prof Kwong said, "I am delighted to contribute to the research and development in the areas of evolutionary algorithms, artificial intelligence solutions, and graphics/video coding. As a member of Lingnan University, I am dedicated to strategic research and advancing knowledge in artificial intelligence, translating this knowledge for practical benefits to Hong Kong and society at large. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding scholars at Lingnan achieve research breakthroughs, gaining recognition and commendation from their peers."

Founded in 1994, HKAES was formed by eminent engineers including Ir The Honourable Sir Chung Sze-yuen, Ir Professor Cheung Yau-kai, Ir Professor The Honourable Sir Charles Kao Kuen, and Ir David Austin Morris to promote science advancement and the practice of engineering for the benefits of Hong Kong. Apart from supporting education and research programmes, it engages in policy research and provides expert advice on engineering-related matters to the government and other organisations.