Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096

FOREWORD

Pandemic Induced Neo Business Practices: Evidences from South Asia

Rabi Subudhi, Senior Professor and Nayan Kanwal, Professor

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id0009.p1

ARTICLES

CONCEPT

Due Diligence for the Protection of Platform Workers in Malaysia: A Human Rights Analysis

Maheran Makhtar1*, Zuhairah Ariff Abd Ghadas2 and Mahbubul Haque3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1196.p5

RESEARCH

Digital Consumption Pattern and its Impact on Society: A Study on Semi-Urban Society of Odisha, India

Rabi Narayan Subudhi1* and Smruti Malhar Mahapatro2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1187.p20

Reducing Income Inequality: India’s Challenges and Prospects

Satya Narayan Misra*

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1188.p30

Social Media Habits of Rural Consumers Influencing Online Consumption

Koppala Venugopal1* and Saumendra Das2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1189.p39

Effects of Firm-Level Determinants on Export Performance of SMEs in Bangladesh

Omar Faruk1* and Rabi Narayan Subudhi2

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1190.p48

Information Processing Style and E-commerce Website design: A Clustering-based Conjoint Approach

Piyusa Das1*, Brajaballav Kar2 and Satya Narayan Misra3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1191.p63

Retail Format Choice for Smartphone Purchase: Online Versus Offline

Lingam Naveen1*, Aishwarya Mohanty2, Smruti Malhar Mahapatro3 and Rabi Narayan Subudhi4

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1192.p75

Worry and Media Use Behavior during COVID-19 Pandemic

Brajaballav Kar1*, Shreyan Kar2 and Nilamadhab Kar3

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1193.p89

Intricacies between Organised and Unorganised Sellers during Covid Pandemic

Koppala Venugopal

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1194.p100

CASE STUDY

A Predator in a Quagmire: Anupam Bharat

Ratnakar Mishra

https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1195.p106

