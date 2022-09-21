Horizon Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), eISSN. 2682-9096

Horizon is soaring!
I am pleased to announce that a Special Edition, OCT 2022 of the Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research, Vol. 4 (S) Oct. 2022has been published ahead of time on 15 Sept 2022 and is now live at the Journal’s webpage. Explore this Issue
Abstracting & Indexing | Now also listed in EBSCO&MyJournal
View free-to-read articles or download list of articles published in this issue here
FOREWORD
Pandemic Induced Neo Business Practices: Evidences from South Asia
Rabi Subudhi, Senior Professor and Nayan Kanwal, Professor
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id0009.p1
ARTICLES
CONCEPT
Due Diligence for the Protection of Platform Workers in Malaysia: A Human Rights Analysis
Maheran Makhtar1*, Zuhairah Ariff Abd Ghadas2 and Mahbubul Haque3
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1196.p5
RESEARCH
Digital Consumption Pattern and its Impact on Society: A Study on Semi-Urban Society of Odisha, India
Rabi Narayan Subudhi1* and Smruti Malhar Mahapatro2
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1187.p20
Reducing Income Inequality: India’s Challenges and Prospects
Satya Narayan Misra*
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1188.p30
Social Media Habits of Rural Consumers Influencing Online Consumption
Koppala Venugopal1* and Saumendra Das2
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1189.p39
Effects of Firm-Level Determinants on Export Performance of SMEs in Bangladesh
Omar Faruk1* and Rabi Narayan Subudhi2
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1190.p48
Information Processing Style and E-commerce Website design: A Clustering-based Conjoint Approach
Piyusa Das1*, Brajaballav Kar2 and Satya Narayan Misra3
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1191.p63
Retail Format Choice for Smartphone Purchase: Online Versus Offline
Lingam Naveen1*, Aishwarya Mohanty2, Smruti Malhar Mahapatro3 and Rabi Narayan Subudhi4
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1192.p75
Worry and Media Use Behavior during COVID-19 Pandemic
Brajaballav Kar1*, Shreyan Kar2 and Nilamadhab Kar3
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1193.p89
Intricacies between Organised and Unorganised Sellers during Covid Pandemic
Koppala Venugopal
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1194.p100
CASE STUDY
A Predator in a Quagmire: Anupam Bharat
Ratnakar Mishra
https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2022.v4.nS.id1195.p106
REFEREES
Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for Vol.4 (S) Oct. 2022
The Role of a Reviewer
GOLD OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL
