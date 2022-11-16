Imaging the dynamic cellular zoo made easier

Researchers from Osaka University have synthesized a fluorescent protein with the shortest emission wavelength to date. This work will expand the ability to simultaneously monitor many processes in cells

Osaka, Japan – Imagine the difficulty of visually keeping track of five people scattered throughout a stadium. Researchers perform far more amazing feats by simultaneously tracking many different cellular factors, but they need an expanded fluorescence toolkit to advance current capabilities.

Now, in a study recently published in Communications Biology, researchers from SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University have genetically modified a protein to exhibit the shortest fluorescence emission wavelength currently available.

Fluorescence is a common means of microscopically visualizing the inner workings of cells. For example, a biomolecule of interest can be genetically appended with a fluorescent protein (i.e., a fluorophore) that emits a specific color (i.e., wavelength) of light. By appending different types of biomolecules with different fluorophores, each emitting a different wavelength of light, one can identify and track all of these different biomolecules at once. Expanding the range of possible emitted wavelengths can expand the number of biomolecules that can be simultaneously tracked. This is the problem that the researchers sought to address.