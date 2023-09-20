Imaging the smallest atoms provides insights into an enzyme's unusual biochemistry

A team led by researchers at Osaka University uses neutron crystallography to image all of the atoms in an enzyme's biochemical reaction intermediates, which might help in the design of enzymes for the chemical industry

Osaka, Japan – When your wounds heal and your liver detoxifies a poison such as histamine you ingested, you can thank the class of enzymes known as copper amine oxidases for their assistance. Identifying the exact positions of the smallest hydrogen atoms in these enzymes is challenging with commonly used technologies, but is critical to engineering improved enzymes that exhibit unusual yet useful biochemical reactivity.

Now, in a study recently published in ACS Catalysis, a team led by researchers at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University and Osaka University has used neutron crystallography to image the atom-by-atom structure of a copper amine oxidase enzyme. This study provides unprecedented structural insights into the enzyme's biochemistry.

Some copper amine oxidase enzymes exhibit unusual biochemistry, such as quantum tunneling, which enables otherwise inexplicably fast reaction rates. Although it is often challenging to determine the exact position of each hydrogen atom in the enzyme, such knowledge is important for designing corresponding artificial enzymes. Researchers commonly obtain the atom-by-atom structure of enzymes by X-ray crystallography. However, this technique obtains structural information by diffraction from electrons in the enzyme. Thus, it is insufficient for imaging hydrogen atoms, which generally contain only one electron. Neutron crystallography, which analyzes diffraction from atomic nuclei in the enzyme (all atoms have an atomic nucleus), is an alternative imaging technique that the researchers chose for their work.