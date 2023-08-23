Innovative Portable Water Filter Created for Disaster Relief

Initiated in 2012 by undergraduate student Maziyar Makaremi, led and supervised by Dr Pooria Pasbakhsh, through Monash University's Undergraduate Research Opportunity (UROP), the Poseidon project (or simply known as 'Clean Drinking Water' project) gained momentum with potential applications in helping water-stressed local communities in Sri Lanka. The team expanded to include SLINTEC, a private-public research institute from Sri Lanka and Newcastle University (UK and Singapore) across continents. Consequently, the research expanded and the research found publication in esteemed journals: The Journal of Physical Chemistry C (American Chemical Society) in 2015 [1] and RSC Advances (the Royal Society of Chemistry) in 2016 [2]. This was followed by further publications in Elsevier journals, featuring advanced micromechanical system testing of the filters [3, 4].

In 2017, led by Dr Kheng Lim Goh of Newcastle University in Singapore with co-PI Dr Vladimir Zivkovic of Newcastle University UK, the research secured additional funding from EPSRC Partnering for GCRF, allowing for prototypes of the filter device to be fabricated and initial fielding sampling and testing. In 2018, Dr Pooria Pasbakhsh, representing Monash University Malaysia, led the project, obtaining mobility grant funding, allowing for a series of workshop to be run where issues of current interest were presented and debated, attended by NGOs, industry professionals as well as academics. Several important ideas were picked up during the debates, including the issue of tracking the filtration devices when they are enroute to the distribution sites of the disaster area, to ensure that help is directed successfully to the disaster area, and the long term environmental impact of these filtration devices.