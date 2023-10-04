Insect Cyborgs: Towards Precision Movement

Insect cyborgs may sound like science fiction, but it's a relatively new phenomenon based on using electrical stimuli to control the movement of insects. These hybrid insect computer robots, as they are scientifically called, herald the future of small, high mobile and efficient devices.

Despite significant progress being made, however, further advances are complicated by the vast differences between different insects' nervous and muscle systems.

In a recent study published in the journal eLife, an international research group has studied the relationship between electrical stimulation in stick insects' leg muscles and the resultant torque (the twisting force that makes the leg move).

They focused on three leg muscles that play essential roles in insect movement: one for propulsion, one for joint stiffness, and one for transitioning between standing and swinging the leg. The experiments involved the researchers keeping the body of the stick insects fixed, and electrically stimulating one out of the three leg muscles to produce walking-like movements.