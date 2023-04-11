Jellyfish and Fruit Flies Shed Light on the Origin of Hunger Regulation

Decades' worth of research has shown that the motivation to feed, i.e., hunger and feelings of fullness, is controlled by hormones and small proteins called neuropeptides. They are found in a wide array of organisms like humans, mice and fruit flies. Such a widespread occurrence suggests a common evolutionary origin. To explore this phenomenon, a research group has turned to jellyfish and fruit flies, discovering some surprising results.

Although jellyfish shared a common ancestor with mammals at least 600 million years ago, their bodies are simpler; they possess diffused nervous systems called nerve nets, unlike mammals which have more concrete structures such as a brain or ganglia. Still, jellyfish possess a rich repertoire of behaviors, including elaborate foraging strategies, mating rituals, sleep and even learning. Despite their important position in the tree of life, these fascinating creatures remain understudied, and almost nothing is known about how they control their food intake.

The group, which was led by Hiromu Tanimoto and Vladimiros Thoma from Tohoku University's Graduate School of Life Sciences, focused on Cladonema, a small jellyfish with branched tentacles that can be raised in a laboratory. These jellyfish regulate how much they eat based on how hungry they are.

"First, to understand mechanisms underlying feeding regulation, we compared the gene expression profiles in hungry and fed jellyfish," said Tanimoto. "The feeding state changed the expression levels of many genes, including some that encode neuropeptides. By synthesizing and testing these neuropeptides, we found five that reduced feeding in hungry jellyfish."

The researchers then honed in on how one such neuropeptide -GLWamide - controls feeding. A detailed behavioral analysis revealed that GLWamide inhibited tentacle shortening, a crucial step for transferring captured prey to the mouth. When the researchers labelled GLWamide, they found it was present in motor neurons located in the tentacle bases, and feeding increased GLWamide levels. This led to the conclusion that, in Cladonema, GLWamide acts as a satiety signal - a signal sent to the nervous system indicating that the body has had enough food.