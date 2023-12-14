Lingnan University and Manchester University jointly host China and Higher Education Conference 2023 New spaces and places in education: Technology and innovation in Chinese Higher Education.

Lingnan University and Manchester University co-hosted a two-day China and Higher Education Conference 2023 on 13-14 December, exploring the theme "New Spaces and Places in Education: Technology and Innovation in Chinese Higher Education". The conference brought together distinguished representatives from the global academic community. The keynote address by Prof S. Joe Qin, the President of Lingnan University, at this event was particularly noteworthy, adding a touch of brilliance to the entire proceedings.

Amid the pandemic, closed borders reshaped global education, prompting a reevaluation of "space" in international higher education. The surge in distance learning transformed environments and sparked innovations. COVID-19's demand for at-home learning propelled China's rapid development in intelligent education hardware and online learning services. While China's swift technological advances aim to broaden higher education access, concerns linger about the quality of online education. China is bridging this gap with its rich array of courses and learning opportunities. Technology influences policies, teaching methods, and the experiences of Chinese international students globally. Therefore, while technology can offer solutions to educational challenges, its potential negative impacts need cautious consideration. These topics will be thoroughly discussed at the China and Higher Education Conference 2023.

As a leading liberal arts university in Asia, Lingnan University boasts a distinctive liberal arts tradition within Hong Kong's academic landscape while complementing mainland China's higher education system. Prof S. Joe Qin explored the impact of the digital revolution on higher education under the title "Challenges and Opportunities for Liberal Arts Universities in the ChatGPT Era-A Case for Lingnan University". He pointed out that while AI technologies like ChatGPT may be seen as a threat to traditional education, they also represent a great opportunity for universities that are willing to adapt and evolve. He highlighted the importance of embracing AI and other digital technologies, not as replacements for human intellect but as tools to enhance it. He underscored the need for liberal arts universities to leverage these technological advancements and incorporate them into their pedagogical practices.

Prof S. Joe Qin used Lingnan University as a case study to illustrate how liberal arts institutions can navigate these uncertain waters. In his talk, Prof. QIN highlighted the proactive steps taken by Lingnan University in embracing AI and ChatGPT. Lingnan University has begun employing outstanding scholars working in relevant field and is in the process of setting up a new School of Data Science. Meanwhile, the emphasis of creative thinking by liberal arts education are ever important in an ever-changing world, and Lingnan University will put effect to train students with command of AI for the future marketplace.

The China and Higher Education Conference 2023 has brought profound reflections and insights to the global education community, especially at the intersection of technology, innovation, and Sustainable Development Goals. This grand event aims to foster more beneficial discussions and collaborations in both academic and practical realms, dedicated to advancing higher education in China and contributing Chinese wisdom to global educational innovation. For further details about the conference, please visit:

https://www.ln.edu.hk/sgs/news/Distinguished-Scholars-Seminar-Series

https://www.ln.edu.hk/sgs/news/China-and-Higher-Education-Conference-2023