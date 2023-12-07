Lingnan University holds opening ceremony for Lingnan@WestKowloon Featuring immersive digital art exhibition to explore cultural heritage in the GBA transportation hub

Lingnan University held the opening ceremony for Lingnan@WestKowloon and Lingnan Arts Biennale 2023 Digital Art Exhibition “Digital Matter” at M+ Tower of West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) today (7 December). The unveiling ceremony of it was officiated by Council Chairman Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Council Treasurer Ms Katherine Cheung Marn-kay, Chairman of the Court Dr Patrick Wong Chi-kwong, and Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University. They marked the launch of the Lingnan@WestKowloon by presiding over the switching-on ceremony.

Located on the 12th and 13th floors of the M+ Tower, the brand-new 20,000-square-foot Lingnan@WestKowloon officially opened in the 2023/24 academic year, it is the third off-campus venues in Kowloon set up by Lingnan University apart from the Main Campus in Tuen Mun supporting various teaching and research activities. The 13th floor features five classrooms that can accommodate 40 people each, with some classrooms being flexible and able to accommodate up to 120 people. There are also teacher and student discussion spaces and public rest areas. The 12th floor includes study rooms, offices for faculty and staff, lecture rooms, and exhibition areas that can be used for various activities and academic exchanges. All classrooms are equipped with audio-visual facilities and digital technology.

Among other teaching and learning activities, programmes related to arts and innovation, including Master of Arts in Arts and Cultural Heritage Management (Concentration in Cultural Management and Digital Future), Master of Arts in Arts and Cultural Heritage Management (Concentration in Heritage Tourism and Management), Master of Arts in Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management, Master of Science in Humanitarian Technology and Inclusive Business, Master of Arts in Creative and Media industries, and Master of Cultural Studies (Concentration in Digital and Cultural Innovation) are conducted in this learning hub. The new learning hub has an artistic ambience that fosters the exchange of ideas among faculty members and students.

In his opening remarks, Council Chairman Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai expressed his heartfelt gratitude to West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for their invaluable support in creating a culturally enriching environment for Lingnanians. He said: “This off-campus learning hub shows the unwavering commitment of Lingnan University towards enhancing campus infrastructure and expanding our physical footprint. The project symbolises our unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, nurturing growth, and enriching the learning experiences of our students. It is a dynamic platform that encourages active community involvement, stimulates creativity, and facilitates interdisciplinary exploration.”

In his speech, President S. Joe Qin said that the official opening of the "Lingnan@WestKowloon" learning hub is the landmark for Lingnan's institutional advancement right in the heart of the city. He said: “The learning hub not only delivers the quality education that Lingnan has to offer, but also provides a comfortable ambiance and environment for our faculty and students to exchange ideas. Its flexibility also enables us to transform classrooms into function rooms, such as the exhibition areas. None of this would be possible without the support of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, and for that I sincerely thank the Authority.

A ten-day Lingnan Arts Biennale 2023 Digital Art Exhibition - Digital Matter was also held at Lingnan@WestKowloon on the same day, exhibiting over ten pieces of digital artwork from pioneering artists in the Chinese-speaking world from Hong Kong, Macao, Shanghai, and Taiwan, as well as digital art pieces created by professors and students of Lingnan's Animation and Digital Arts programme.

Prof Emilie Yeh Yueh-yu, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Lam Wong Yiu Wah Chair Professor of Visual Studies, expressed her sincerest gratitude to the participating artists, Animation and Digital Arts faculty and alumni. “Lingnan University is entering a new era of digital learning and teaching and Arts faculty is committed to bringing art and technology ever closer to each other. Hence the title of our 2023 Lingnan Arts Biennale, and the name of this exhibition ‘Digital Matter’. I am honoured to be surrounded by a truly talented group of artists whose works have pushed the boundaries of artistic expression, captivating us with the transformative power of digital art,” said Prof Yeh.

The Lingnan Arts Biennale will showcase how the digital world has transformed our daily lives and the way in which we communicate with the world around us. With cutting-edge digital art, immersive music performances, traditional Chinese art exhibitions, and workshops on technology in art practices. The Biennale offers a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of “digital” and “matter,” gain a new perspective on how technology has revolutionised contemporary art, and learn from experts and explore the impact of technology on the art world, immersing in the boundless world of digital art and technology.

Some of the exhibited works include Dr Hung Keung’s Grain Rain series, which personifies Chinese characters through the depiction of the life cycle of the blossoming and withering of flowers on luminous screens. Mr Hung Yu-hao’s immersive artwork called “Proxy” invites viewers to navigate the process of decentralizing themselves in the virtual world; by doing so, it helps viewers to reflect on the impact of digital connections on human consciousness. In her interactive installation, namely “I Want to Share My Landscape with You”, Ms Lei Ka-leng uses facial tracking technology to create visual artworks that explore the relationship between people and the landscapes that they inhabit. Combining hand-drawn and new media techniques, Ms Lei Ka-leng inspires the audience to think about how social media shapes our understanding of the world. Drawing inspiration from Jorge Luis Borges’s novels, Mr Zhou Xiaohu’s artwork “The Garden of Vague” utilises 3D animation and VR experience to challenge conventional notions of time and space, exploring themes such as the instability of the universe, balance, and the game of multiple choices.

Programme Director of Animation and Digital Arts Programme Prof Man Chi-wah’s digital artwork “innerSelf_V.23” reflects the inner self through fragmented images on a series of screens. Assistant Professor (Teaching) Prof Tso Hung-kit’s installation “Matter Conversion” delves into the interaction between user-generated images and sounds, incorporating the audience’s own images and music into the creative process. Mr Kan Shiu Tao’s interactive installation “Facets of the Digital Self” explores the nature of identity in the age of social media. The team also curates exemplary and exceptional artworks of students, thereby exemplifying their artistic explorations and expressive inclinations within the digital art medium.

Lingnan Arts Biennale 2023 Digital Art Exhibition - Digital Matter

Date: 7 December 2023 (Thursday) to 16 December 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Venue: Lingnan@WestKowloon, 12/F, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Fee: Pre-registered visitors will gain free admission tickets

Website: www.ln.edu.hk/arts/LAB2023/DigitalMatter.php