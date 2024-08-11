Long-distance relationship revealed in the seemingly random behavior of bowhead whales

Their analysis detected a 24-hour cycle of diving during the spring, with the whales swimming deepest in the afternoon to track the daily movement of their prey towards the surface, a phenomenon known as the diel vertical migration.

“We find that foraging whales dive deeper during the daytime in spring, with this diving behavior being in apparent synchrony with their vertically migrating prey,” said Heide-Jørgensen. “Until now, this hasn’t been shown for spring, and remained contradictory for autumn.”

The research team also made the surprising discovery of two bowhead whales diving in synchrony over the course of a week at a time, even when they were around one hundred kilometers apart. The pair — one female and one of unknown sex — were sometimes as close as five kilometers and sometimes hundreds of kilometers apart, yet they would closely time their diving bouts for durations of up to a week, although to different depths. The synchronization was observed when they were within acoustic range of each other, which can exceed 100 kilometers, although the researchers didn’t record the whales’ sounds to determine whether they were interacting, as it remains a technically challenging task.