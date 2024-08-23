Machine learning can predict the mechanical properties of polymers

Polymers such as polypropylene are fundamental materials in the modern world, found in everything from computers to cars. Because of their ubiquity, it’s vital that materials scientists know exactly how each newly developed polymer will perform under different preparation conditions. Thanks to a new study, which was published in Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, scientists can now use machine learning to determine what to expect from a new polymer.

Predicting the mechanical properties of new polymers, such as their tensile strength or flexibility, usually involves putting them through destructive and costly physical tests. However, a team of researchers from Japan, led by Dr. Ryo Tamura, Dr. Kenji Nagata, and Dr. Takashi Nakanishi from the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, showed that machine learning can predict the material properties of polymers. They developed the method on a group of polymers called homo-polypropylenes, using X-ray diffraction patterns of the polymers under different preparation conditions to provide detailed information about their complex structure and features.

“Machine learning can be applied to data from existing materials to predict the properties of unknown materials,” Drs. Tamura, Nagata, and Nakanishi explain. “However, to achieve accurate predictions, it’s essential to use descriptors that correctly represent the features of these materials.”

Thermoplastic crystalline polymers, such as polypropylene, have a particularly complex structure that is further altered during the process of molding them into the shape of the end product. It was, therefore, important for the team to adequately capture the details of the polymers’ structure with X-ray diffraction and to ensure that the machine learning algorithm could identify the most important descriptors in that data.